 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam Box Office: A Fabulous Opening For The Dileep Starrer!

Kammara Sambhavam, directed by Rathish Ambat and starring Dileep in the lead role had the huge advantage of being the biggest among the three films that had hit the theatres on April 14, 2018. The movie did enjoy a huge pre-release buzz and the audiences were so eager to watch the film from the big screens.
Upon its release on Saturday (April 14, 2018), Kammara Sambhavam, which has its script penned by actor-writer Murali Gopy, has been receiving good reviews with the critics praising the film as a different attempt, which is a must watch from the theatres. Dileep's performance as Kammaran Nambiar in the film is also being hailed by all sections of the audiences.
At the Kochi multiplexes, Kammara Sambhavam was touted to open big as such was the advance booking that the film had. Guess what, the expectations haven't gone wrong. Read Kammara Sambhavam box office report to know more about the same.
Opening Day Collections
As mentioned above, the advance booking for the film was extremely good. On its opening day, Kammara Sambhavam had 17 shows at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Kammara Sambhavam has fetched approximately 6.41 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupancy rate of 99.2 %. This is indeed an impressive opening considering the fact that three movies were released on the same day.
Second Day
Kammara Sambhavam maintained its good run at the Kochi multiplexes, on its second day as well. The film had 18 shows and reportedly it went on to fetch 6.36 Lakhs at an occupancy rate 93.5 %. In total, Kammara Sambhavam has fetched above 12.7 Lakhs from the 2 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Other Centres
Going by the initial reports, Kammara Sambhavam has made a strong opening in other centres as well. The Dileep starrer did open to packed houses on single screens as well. Let us wait for an official update from the makers regarding the day 1 collection of the movie at the Kerala box office. The film has made a release in outside centres like Bangalore and Chennai as well.
The Weekdays
Well, the upcoming days will be crucial for the movie. The advance booking for the evening shows on Monday has looked promising and it seems like the film is on the right track. Positive reviews are pouring in for the movie and we can expect it to be a big hit.
