 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam: First Look Poster Of The Dileep Starrer Is Out!

Dileep will next be seen in the film Kammara Sambhavam, which is one of the highly awaited Malayalam movies of the year 2018. This upcoming film, directed by Rathish Ambat is a big budget venture and has its script penned by actor-writer Murali Gopy.

The audiences have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the first look poster of the film. Reportedly, Dileep will be seen in all new getup in this upcoming film and hence, the audiences were also keen to see the new makeover of Dileep for the film.



Now, the wait has finally come to an end and the first look poster of Kammara Sambhavam is out. Dileep himself took to Facebook to reveal the first look poster of the movie. It is after a short break that Dileep is appearing on social media. The actor has also send out a wishing the audiences a very happy new year. He has also tagged Kammara Sambhavan as the most versatile movie in his acting career, so far.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Dileep and the first look poster of Kammarasambhavam..







Dileep could be seen sporting a thick beard and moustache in the first look poster of the movie. The actor is also seen wearing an army uniform in this new poster. Well, it seems like Kammara Sambhavam has definitely something special to offer.



The makers haven't revealed anything about the storyline of the movie. Reports are doing the rounds that the story of the film is set in two different ages.



Kammara Sambhavam has a huge star cast in it. Apart from Dileep, actor Siddharth will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this film. Kammara Sambhavam is his debut feature film in Malayalam. Bobby Simha is also a part of the cast list. Namitha Pramod plays the role of the leading lady in the film.



Reportedly, the second last schedule of Kammara Sambhava, was completed recently. One more schedule of shoot is remaining to be completed. Kammara Sambhavam has been bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Gokulam Cinemas. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film during the Vishu season of 2018.