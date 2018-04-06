 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam To Hit The Theatres On This Date?

Dileep starrer Kammara Sambhavam, directed by Rathish Ambat is one among the big movies expected to come to the theatres for the Vishu season. According to some of the reports that have been doing the rounds, the makers of the film have fixed the release date of Kammara Sambhavam and the movie is expected to hit the theatres on April 14, 2018.

Reports also suggest that the censoring of the film has been completed and the movie has bagged a clean 'U' certificate. Going by the reports, the film has a running length of approximately 3 hours and 2 minutes.



Kammara Sambhavam is being waited with bated breath and the teaser released by the makers suggests that the movie is going to be phenomenal. The teaser did break some big records upon its release and it is nearing 3 Million views on YouTube.



The audio launch ceremony of Kammara Sambhavam was held recently. The songs set to tune by Gopi Sunder have also gained the necessary attention.



Kammara Sambhavam features Dileep, Siddharth, namitha Pramod, Murali Gopy, Shwetha Menon and a host of other actors in it. The big budget film has been produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies.