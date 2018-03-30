 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam: Murali Gopy Croons For The Movie!

Kammara Sambhavam, the upcoming Dileep starrer is Murali Gopy's next venture as a scriptwriter. The film is gearing up to grace the big screens soon and Murali Gopy will be seen essaying a crucial character in the movie.

Apart from being a writer and an actor, Murali Gopy is a good singer as well. The actor has proved his expertise in singing a good number of times and most of his songs have garnered huge attention. Now, the actor has turned a singer yet again and that too for Kammara Sambhavam.



Gopi Sunder is handling the music department of Kammara Sambhavam. Murali Gopy himself took to Facebook to send out a few clicks taken during the recording session of his new song for Kammara Sambhavam. Take a look at the Facebook post of Murali Gopy..







Meanwhile, the trailer of Kammara Sambhavam has reached newer heights and it has turned out to be a huge hit on online circuits. The background score of the trailer has gained attention. Dileep essays a character named Kammaran whereas Murali Gopy will be seen essaying a character named Kelu Nambiar.



Kammara Sambhavam has been directed by Rathish Ambat. The film has been produced under the banner Gokulam Cinemas. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie.