 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam: Dileep Comes Up With A Big Surprise

There is a huge hype surrounding Kammara Sambhavam, the next big release of Dileep. The movie has looked promising right from the word go and the makers of the film had come up with various posters of the movie, introducing the main characters of the film.

Initially, the team had revealed the two different looks of the actor. The actor's old man look from the film was also revealed. Now, Dileep has come up with a big surprise by revealing the all new poster of Kammara Sambhavam.



This new poster of Kammara Sambhavam features the three different looks of the actor from the film. It has to be said that the actor looks terrific in all these three looks and he is sure to come up with an exceptional performance in the film. Take a look at the new poster of Kammara Sambhavam..



Dileep will be seen essaying a character named Kammaran in the movie and as the poster suggests, the actor will be essaying the different age groups of the character.



Kammara Sambhavam has been directed by Rathish Ambat and the film has been scripted by Murali Gopy, who als essays a crucial role in this much awaited film. Tamil actor Siddharth will be seen making his debut in Mollywood with this movie. Namitha Pramod essays the role of the leading lady. Kammara Sambhavam is expected to come out in the theatres in April.