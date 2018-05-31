 »   »   »  Kammara Sambhavam Team Will Be Back With Another Movie!

Kammara Sambhavam, the Dileep starrer had hit the theatres in the month of April. The film, which also marked the directorial debut of Rathish Ambat, had won rave reviews with the critics praising the experimental nature of the movie. The movie had its script penned by actor-writer Murali Gopy.

Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, Murali Gopy and Rathish Ambat will be back with another movie. It was Murali Gopy himself who took to his official Facebook page to send out a picture featuring himself and Rathish Ambat. The picture had a caption read as "With Rathish Ambat. Locking our next".



Well, Kammara Sambhavam was in the lines of a spoof entertainer and it had an angle of a satire as well. Dileep's performance as the lead character Kammaran was also much appreciated by the audiences. Similarly, Murali Gopy's script and Rathish Ambat's making style too had fetched a lot of appreciations.



Meanwhile, Murali Gopy is busy with the works of his acting venture Thakkol, which also features actor Indrajith in the lead role. The film is being produced by Shaji Kailas and Murali Gopy will be seen essaying the role of a priest. On the other hand, Murali Gopy's next film as a writer is expected to be the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, which also marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj.