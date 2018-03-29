 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam Teaser Has Turned Out To Be A Big Hit!

Crossed The 1 Million Views Mark

Well, Kammara Sambhavam's teaser has emerged as a big hit on the online circuits and the view count of the teaser on YouTube reiterates that fact. Kammara Sambhavam teaser has already crossed the 1 Million views mark on YouTube.



Within A Short Span Of Time...

It has to be noted that the teaser crossed the 1 Million views within a short span of time. It went on to become only second Malayalam movie teaser, after Oru Adaar Love, to fetch 1 Million views on YouTube before 24 hours of time.



Number Of Likes

The teaser of Kammara Sambhavam has gained the love and appreciation of the audiences and the number of likes that it has fetched is a proof of that. The teaser has already fetched above 45k Likes .



Most Viewed Teaser – Oru Adaar Love

Well, Oru Adaar Love still holds the record for the most viewed teaser of a Malayalam movie. The teaser had fetched approximately 5 Million views within 24 hours of time and is now nearing 25 Million views on YouTube.

