 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam: The First Official Teaser Is Out & It Is A Must Watch!

Kammara Sambhavam has been the ruling the social media since the past few days, with the the latest stills and the posters of the Dileep starrer gaining wide praises. Directed by Rathish Ambat and scripted by Murali Gopy, Kammara Sambhavam is one among the much awaited Malayalam movies.

The audiences were waiting eagerly for the arrival of the teaser and the trailer of the movie. Such was the big impact that the new posters of the film had created.



Much to the happiness of the moviegoers, the first official teaser of the movie has hit the online circuits. Dileep took to Facebook to reveal the official teaser of the movie. Take a look at the same..







Well, the 1 minute and 18 seconds long teaser of Kammara Sambhavam is definitely a must watch. The teaser shows the glimpses of almost all the major characters of the movie include Dileep, Siddharth, Namitha Pramod, Shwetha Menon, Murali Gopy, Bobby Simha etc., are also shown in the teaser.



The teaser also showcases the different get-ups of Dileep in the movie. We definitely can expect a stellar performance from the actor. If the teaser is an indication to go by, Kammara Sambhavam will be something extremely special for the audiences and it rightly shows that Malayalam movie is definitely going places.

