 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam: The New Trailer Of The Dileep Starrer Is Spellbinding!

Kammara Sambhavam, the Dileep starrer which hit the theatres on April 14, 2018 has turned out to be one of the most appreciated movies of this season. The critics and teh audiences are all praises for the venture, which is high on innovation and experimentation.

Not often we get to see the trailer of a film hitting the online circuits upon the release of a film. Kammara Sambhavam is different in this aspect as well since the makers have now come up with the second trailer of the film. It did hit the online circuits yesterday (April 23, 2018). Dileep has shared the trailer on his official Facebook page.







Well, the new trailer of Kammara Sambhavam, which is indeed a spellbinding one, shows a clear picture about the genre of the movie. In fact, the latest trailer of Kammara Sambhavam has scored higher marks than the first trailer of the movie. The new trailer has turned out to be equally popular in the social media and has already fetched above 2 Lakh views on YouTube.



Initially, Kammara Sambhavam had opened to mixed reviews but once the audiences got an idea about the genre of the movie, they are lavishing praises on the film. Directed by Rathish Ambat, the film features Dileep in the role of a character named Kammaran Nambiar. Kammara Sambhavam has its script penned by Murali Gopy and it also features actors like Siddharth, Namitha Pramod, Murali Gopy, Bobby Simha, Siddique tec., in important roles.