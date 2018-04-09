 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam Update: Siddique To Play Dileep's Son?

Related Articles
The hype surrounding the Dileep starrer Kammara Sambhavam is phenomenal. The movie has been touted as one of the biggest films in the career of Dileep so far and rightly, it is a big budget venture. Kammara Sambhavam is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2018.
Kammara Sambhavam is expected to feature a whole lot of characters and the makers of the film have made it a point to introduce each and every important character of the film with posters, which started off with the introduction of Dileep's character. Popular actor Siddique is also a part of the cast list of the movie and here is an important update regarding Siddique's character as well as some other characters from Kammara Sambhavam.
Siddique's Character
Dileep took to Facebook to release the new poster of Kammara Sambhavam that introduces the character played by Siddique in the film. It has been revealed that Siddique will be essaying a character named Bose Kammaran, who is the son of the lead character Kammaran. It has to be assumed that Siddique will be seen in the role of Dileep's son in the movie.
Meanwhile, a few other posters of the film have also been released through the official Facebook page of Dileep...
Bobby Simha
Popular Tamil actor Bobby Simha will be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie. Reportedly, the essays a character named Pulikesi. It seems like the actor has a powerful role to play in the movie.
Indrans
Actor Indran, who won this year's Kerala State Film Award for the Best Actor is also a part of Kammara Sambhavam. The poster has revealed that he will be seen essaying the role of a politician named as Surendran who dreams to head the ILP party.
Dileep In Kammara Sambhavam
Going by the reports, Dileep who essays the role of Kammaran will be seen in multiple get-ups in the film. All the different get-ups of the actor have gained huge applauses and we could witness a power-packed performance from the actor.
