 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam Update: Siddique To Play Dileep's Son?

Siddique's Character

Dileep took to Facebook to release the new poster of Kammara Sambhavam that introduces the character played by Siddique in the film. It has been revealed that Siddique will be essaying a character named Bose Kammaran, who is the son of the lead character Kammaran. It has to be assumed that Siddique will be seen in the role of Dileep's son in the movie.



Meanwhile, a few other posters of the film have also been released through the official Facebook page of Dileep...



Bobby Simha

Popular Tamil actor Bobby Simha will be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie. Reportedly, the essays a character named Pulikesi. It seems like the actor has a powerful role to play in the movie.



Indrans

Actor Indran, who won this year's Kerala State Film Award for the Best Actor is also a part of Kammara Sambhavam. The poster has revealed that he will be seen essaying the role of a politician named as Surendran who dreams to head the ILP party.



Dileep In Kammara Sambhavam

Going by the reports, Dileep who essays the role of Kammaran will be seen in multiple get-ups in the film. All the different get-ups of the actor have gained huge applauses and we could witness a power-packed performance from the actor.

