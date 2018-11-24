 »   »   »  Kasaba Actress Neha Saxena Shames A Man For His Indecent Proposal; Post Goes Viral

The young and charming Neha Saxena is quite a popular name in the South cinema. The talented lady is perhaps best known for playing a key role in Kasaba. She was seen opposite Megastar Mammootty in the controversial Mollyywood film. And, as expected, she made an impact. She has worked with Kannada cinema's 'Action King' in the 2016 release Game and this added to her popularity. Now, Neha is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

As it so happens, Neha recently took to the social media and revealed that she recently received an indecent proposal from a guy in Dubai. She went on to add that that through her post, she wanted to expose such predators.

"Friends from #UAE help me to get this guy traced #ASAP ...

"Because of these kind of men entire male population gets triggered and framed being wrong all the time. Such loser should get punished. If u all really have little respect towards females. Do teach this #DOG a #lesson.. He sent this message to my PR Manager look at his Audacity 😡 😡 😡 😡

I am Sending this to all #media now. Let him learn a #tough lesson now... And let his family also know what mindset he carries for other females .. #Shame 😡 😡 😡

I am not at all #scared to #Raise voice against #wrong things. I stand for myself and my self respect and #self respect for all other #women. Not being "FEMINIST"here but #being Right here and fighting for the "#Right Thing "I will make sure such dogs get punished .. more than an actress I am a woman .. and today If I don't raise voice being a celeb then what example I will set for every other ordinary gal out there.(sic)" she post

As expected, her hard-hitting post has gone viral and received praise from all quarters.

Interestingly this incident has happened at a time when the #MeToo moment is at its peak. As part of the campaign, women are naming and shaming sexual predators. We hope that these events put an end to the menace of sexual harassment.

