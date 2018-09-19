 »   »   »  Kavya Madhavan Birthday Special: Here's A Look At Her Award-winning Performances!

Kavya Madhavan, who is undoubtedly one of the most talented and popular actresses that the Malayalam cinema has ever seen, is celebrating her birthday today (September 19). Kavya Madhavan, who entered the film industry as a child artist later turned out to be a leading actress and she came up with some stunning performances in both these roles.

Undoubtedly, Kavya Madhavan would find one among the higher ranking places in the list of the top actresses of the industry. Over the years, the actress has delivered some stunning performances and the awards that she's won are a testimony to that fact.

When we talk about the award-winning performances of Kavya Madhavan, the two films that come to the audiences' minds would be Perumazhakkalam and Gaddama. It was for her soul-stirring performance in the movie Perumazhakkalam that she went on to win her debut Kerala State Film Award for the Best Actress. She stole the show with her riveting and intense performance and it was indeed one of the major high points of the movie.

In the year 2011, Kavya Madhavan went on to win her second Kerala State Film Award for the film Gaddama, in which she had played the role of the leading lady. Once again, she handled an intense character with perfection and came up with one of her career best performances by portraying the role of an immigrant stuck in the gulf country.

Her performances in movies like Ananthabhadram, Mizhirandilum, in which she essayed dual roles with perfection, etc., deserve a special mention.