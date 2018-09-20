 »   »   »  Kavya Madhavan’s Baby Shower Pics: The Mom-to-be Celebrates The Special Day!

Related Articles
Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated couples of the Malayalam film industry. Reports were doing the rounds that they are expecting a baby and later, Kavya Madhavan's family members had confirmed the big news.
Yes, the couple is all set to enter a new phase of their life as they are gearing up to welcome a new member into their family. Meanwhile, all the fans and followers of the much-loved couple got a big surprise with a few pictures of Kavya Madhavan's baby shower surfacing on the social media. The pictures went viral on social media in no time. Keep scrolling down to view Kavya Madhavan's baby shower pictures.
Kavya Madhavan Spotted With A Baby Bump
The much-loved actress opted to wear a yellow-coloured gown for the special occasion, which was held today (September 19). She is also seen wearing a tiara in this picture taken during her baby shower.
The Birthday Girl
Interestingly, it is Kavya Madhavan's birthday today (September 19) and she definitely would have had a happy and prosperous time with the double celebrations of birthday and baby shower.
With Family & Friends
According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Kavya Madhavan's baby shower, as well as the birthday celebration party, was attended by the family & friends of the couple.
The Specially Designed Cake
A cake was specially designed for the big and special occasion. The birthday cake had in it the words inscribed "Happy Birthday Mom To Be".