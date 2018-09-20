 »   »   »  Kavya Madhavan’s Baby Shower Pics: The Mom-to-be Celebrates The Special Day!

Kavya Madhavan Spotted With A Baby Bump

The much-loved actress opted to wear a yellow-coloured gown for the special occasion, which was held today (September 19). She is also seen wearing a tiara in this picture taken during her baby shower.

The Birthday Girl

Interestingly, it is Kavya Madhavan's birthday today (September 19) and she definitely would have had a happy and prosperous time with the double celebrations of birthday and baby shower.

With Family & Friends

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Kavya Madhavan's baby shower, as well as the birthday celebration party, was attended by the family & friends of the couple.

The Specially Designed Cake

A cake was specially designed for the big and special occasion. The birthday cake had in it the words inscribed "Happy Birthday Mom To Be".