 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni To Become The Numero Uno With A Record Release In Kerala As Well As UAE/GCC!

The wait for the mass arrival of Kayamkulam Kochunni is nearing its completion as the Nivin Pauly starrer is all set to make a grand entry to the big screens across the globe tomorrow (October 11, 2018). The film is set to witness a big release akin to some of the big Bollywood movies and going by the reports, Kayamkulam Kochunni will rightly be the biggest movie release that the land of Kerala has ever seen. Reports were doing the rounds that the film will get a record release and as expected, the movie is getting such a release. Well, the film rightly deserves the same as such is the grandeur of this much-awaited project. With such a mass release, Kayamkulam Kochunni is shattering some of the big records. Read on to know more about the same.
Breaking The Record Of Baahubali
Well, a new poster of Kayamkulam Kochunni has surfaced on the social media in which it has been confirmed that the film will be releasing in as many as 351 screens across the state. With such a huge release, Kayamkulam Kochunni has shattered the record that Baahubali 2 held, the film that was released in 320 screens in Kerala.
In Terms Of The Number Of Shows
The new poster of Kayamkulam Kochunni has also revealed that the film will have as many as 1700 shows on its opening day. Well, that again will help the movie to garner yet another big record for the film with maximum number of shows on the opening day.
This Equals Pulimurugan's Record
As you all know, Kayamkulam Kochunni is making a release in the UAE/GCC regions on the very same day of its release in Kerala. The film is getting an equally big release out there and has grabbed 82 screens in total. With this, Kayamkulam Kochunni has equalled the record of Pulimurugan, which had also released in 82 screens.
GCC Rights
Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds regarding the record that the film has set with the sale of its GCC rights. If reports are to be believed, the GCC rights have been sold for a huge amount and thus setting its name at the top among all the South Indian movies.