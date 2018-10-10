 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni To Become The Numero Uno With A Record Release In Kerala As Well As UAE/GCC!

Breaking The Record Of Baahubali

Well, a new poster of Kayamkulam Kochunni has surfaced on the social media in which it has been confirmed that the film will be releasing in as many as 351 screens across the state. With such a huge release, Kayamkulam Kochunni has shattered the record that Baahubali 2 held, the film that was released in 320 screens in Kerala.

In Terms Of The Number Of Shows

The new poster of Kayamkulam Kochunni has also revealed that the film will have as many as 1700 shows on its opening day. Well, that again will help the movie to garner yet another big record for the film with maximum number of shows on the opening day.

This Equals Pulimurugan's Record

As you all know, Kayamkulam Kochunni is making a release in the UAE/GCC regions on the very same day of its release in Kerala. The film is getting an equally big release out there and has grabbed 82 screens in total. With this, Kayamkulam Kochunni has equalled the record of Pulimurugan, which had also released in 82 screens.

GCC Rights

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds regarding the record that the film has set with the sale of its GCC rights. If reports are to be believed, the GCC rights have been sold for a huge amount and thus setting its name at the top among all the South Indian movies.