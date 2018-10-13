 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office 2 Days Worldwide Collections: The Movie Is Racing Ahead!

The Gigantic Opening

As you all know, Kayamkulam Kochunni had made a gigantic opening and the film had set a new record by fetching as much as 5.30 Crores on the opening day from Kerala box office alone. In total, the film had fetched 9.54 Crores from the worldwide box office.

Day 1 Collections At UAE/GCC

Kayamkulam Kochunni did make a record release in UAE/GCC regions and was released in as many as 82 screens. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Kayamkulam Kochunni went on to fetch as much as 2.24 Crores on its opening day from the UAE/GCC regions.

The Best Day 1 Grosser Of The Year

Well, these figures are indeed superb and the Nivin Pauly starrer has indeed set a new record. If reports are to be believed, Kayamkulam Kochunni has turned out to be the best day 1 grosser (Malayalam Movies) at the UAE/GCC box office in this year so far.

2 Days Worldwide Collections

Kayamkulam Kochunni has enjoyed an equally good second day at the worldwide box office. According to a post shared through the official Facebook page of the movie, Kayamkulam Kochunni has fetched 16.50 Crores at the worldwide box office from its 2 days of run. It means that the movie fetched approximately 7 Crores on its second day, which are indeed huge numbers.