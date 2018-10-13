India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office 2 Days Worldwide Collections: The Movie Is Racing Ahead!

Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office 2 Days Worldwide Collections: The Movie Is Racing Ahead!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kayamkulam Kochunni has seemingly hit the right chords and the much awaited movie, which hit the theatres amidst a huge fan fare, has won the hearts of the audiences. The theatres playing the movie have been witnessing a huge rush and that rightly shows the acceptance that the film has got. It has been raining houseful shows for the film. Meanwhile, Kayamkulam Kochunni also enjoyed a worldwide release and the movie was also released in the UAE/GCC regions, where Malayalam movies have a huge demand. After the humongous start, Kayamkulam Kochunni has made it a point to keep the steady pace intact and the latest collection report shows that. Read Kayamkulam Kochunni box office collection report to know more.

    The Gigantic Opening

    As you all know, Kayamkulam Kochunni had made a gigantic opening and the film had set a new record by fetching as much as 5.30 Crores on the opening day from Kerala box office alone. In total, the film had fetched 9.54 Crores from the worldwide box office.

    Day 1 Collections At UAE/GCC

    Kayamkulam Kochunni did make a record release in UAE/GCC regions and was released in as many as 82 screens. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Kayamkulam Kochunni went on to fetch as much as 2.24 Crores on its opening day from the UAE/GCC regions.

    The Best Day 1 Grosser Of The Year

    Well, these figures are indeed superb and the Nivin Pauly starrer has indeed set a new record. If reports are to be believed, Kayamkulam Kochunni has turned out to be the best day 1 grosser (Malayalam Movies) at the UAE/GCC box office in this year so far.

    2 Days Worldwide Collections

    Kayamkulam Kochunni has enjoyed an equally good second day at the worldwide box office. According to a post shared through the official Facebook page of the movie, Kayamkulam Kochunni has fetched 16.50 Crores at the worldwide box office from its 2 days of run. It means that the movie fetched approximately 7 Crores on its second day, which are indeed huge numbers.

    Read more about: kayamkulam kochunni
    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 23:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue