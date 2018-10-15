India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office 4 Days Collections: Enters The Record Books Straight Away!

Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office 4 Days Collections: Enters The Record Books Straight Away!

By
    Kayamkulam Kocunni's performance at the box office has indeed been a splendid one with the film fetching huge collections at the box office. Going by the reports, Kayamkulamm Kochunni has been doing a fanulous business in all the centres. It is equally strong at the multiplexes as well as the single screens. At the Kochi multiplexes, Kayamkulam Kochunni is indeed super strong with the film carrying forward the momentum on the weekends as well. In the due course of its run, it has pocketed some big records as well at the Kochi multiplexes. Read Kayamkulam Kochunni box office collection report to know more.

    The Top Day 1 Grosser At Kochi Multiplexes

    Kayamkulam Kochunni had as many as 62 shows on the opening day and it made a fabulous opening at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched 19.12 Lakhs on day 1 and thus becoming the top day 1 grosser of the year 2018 at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Entry To The 50-Lakhs Club

    Meanwhile, Kayamkulam Kochunni has gained something really big as the Nivin Pauly starrer has already entered the 50-Lakh club at the Kochi multiplexes. The much awaited movie made its entry to the coveted club on its fourth day.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Overtakes The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Varathan

    With this, Kayamkulam Kochunni has turned out to be the fastest Malayalam movie of the year 2018 to make an entry to the 50-Crore club. It has overtaken the Fahadh Faasil starrer Varathan, which crossed the 50-Lakh mark on its seventh day of its release.

    4 Days Collections

    Kayamkulam Kochunni enjoyed a super strong weekend at the Kochi multiplexes with the film registering excellent occupancy rates during the second, third and the fourth days as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Kayamkulam Kochunni has fetched 56.53 Lakhs from the 4 days of its run so far at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
