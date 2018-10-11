 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Analysis: Can It Break Baahubali 2' & Pulimurugan's Record?

Related Articles
Kayamkulam Kochunni, the big movie of the season, has made a royal entry to the theatres across the globe. The Nivin Pauly starrer has got everything at the right place with the movie getting a gigantic release, something of the sorts which the Malayalam cinema has never seen before. It is indeed a big budget venture and hence, all eyes would be on the box office performance of the movie. Earlier, reports had emerged that the movie has already recovered a good share of its production cost in the form of pre-release business. The big success of movies like Kayamkulam Kochunni will definitely pave the way for similar big movies in Malayalam. Can Kayamkulam Kochunni score new records at the box office? Read Kayamkulam Kochunni box office analysis report to get the answer.
In 357 Screens Across Kerala!
Kayamkulam Kochunni has etched a prominent place of its own in the history of Malayalam cinema, as it has been released in 357 screens across Kerala. It is for the first time that a film is getting these many screens in Kerala. So, the movie has got the right platform to set an opening day collection record.
The Advance Booking
The advance booking for Kayamkulam Kochunni began a couple of days ago and it did receive a wide reception. It has been nothing less than overwhelming with many of the shows already booked in the major centres, which should assure a grand opening for the movie.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
At the Kochi multiplexes, Kayamkulam Kochunni has had shows early at 7 AM, which is not that common. In total, the movie has above 60 shows on its opening day and the advance booking has been phenomenal. It could rightly set a record out here as well.
Day 1 Expected Collections
The film is said to be having above 1700 shows and the crowd status for even the morning shows has been extremely impressive. The bookings for the evening shows are also mighty impressive. The film is expected to break the record of Baahubali 2, which had fetched above 6 Crores on the opening day. Kayamkulam Kochunni is expected to fetch between 6 and 7 Crores on the opening day.
Will It Enter The 100-crore Club?
Kayamkulam Kochunni has the grandeur, star cast, as well as the technical quality to cross the 100-crore mark and become an industrial hit, but for that, it has to be break the mammoth record set by Pulimurugan, which had fetched close to 150 Crores! Kayamkulam Kochunni has opened to good reports and let us now wait and see whether it can manage to enter the 100-crore club or not.