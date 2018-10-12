 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Day 1 Collections: A Record Breaking Opening For The Movie!

Beats The Record Of Jomonte Suviseshangal

Meanwhile, Kayamkulam Kochunni has emerged as the top day 1 grosser at the Kochi multiplexes, among the Malayalam movies. Previously, this record was held by the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Jomonte Suviseshangal, which had fetched 17.63 Lakhs on the opening day.

Statitics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Next Only To Kabali

With such a huge opening day collections, Kayamkulam Kochunni is now next only to Rajinikanth's Kabali in terms of the top day 1 collections at the Kochi multiplexes. Kabali had fetched approximately 30.21 Lakhs on the opening day.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

The Way Ahead

Going by the latest reports, Kayamkulam Kochunni has above 35 shows on the second day as well. The advance booking has been pretty impressive and the movie is sure to fetch big during the long weekend.