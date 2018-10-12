India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Day 1 Collections: A Record Breaking Opening For The Movie!

Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Day 1 Collections: A Record Breaking Opening For The Movie!

By
    Kayamkulam Kochunni has stormed into the theatres in style and the film has opened to some good reviews from the critics and the audiences. The Nivin Pauly starrer, did get the perfect platform for a flying start with the movie having released in above 350 screens. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Kayamkulam Kochunni ruled the theatres across Kerala on its release day. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film did get a record number of shows. Rightly, new box office records were expected to be created by the film and rightly, the much awaited movie has met the expectations. Read Kayamkulam Kochunni box office day 1 collections report to know more.

    Beats The Record Of Jomonte Suviseshangal

    Meanwhile, Kayamkulam Kochunni has emerged as the top day 1 grosser at the Kochi multiplexes, among the Malayalam movies. Previously, this record was held by the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Jomonte Suviseshangal, which had fetched 17.63 Lakhs on the opening day.

    Statitics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Next Only To Kabali

    With such a huge opening day collections, Kayamkulam Kochunni is now next only to Rajinikanth's Kabali in terms of the top day 1 collections at the Kochi multiplexes. Kabali had fetched approximately 30.21 Lakhs on the opening day.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    The Way Ahead

    Going by the latest reports, Kayamkulam Kochunni has above 35 shows on the second day as well. The advance booking has been pretty impressive and the movie is sure to fetch big during the long weekend.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 0:06 [IST]
