India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Collections (Day 2): Remains Super Strong!

Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Collections (Day 2): Remains Super Strong!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kayamkulam Kochunni, which hit the theatres on October 11, 2018, has indeed had a memorable and a record-breaking start at the box office. The talk surrounding the film is highly positive and the movie's performance on the second day proves that. Kayamkulam Kochunni remained super strong at the Kochi multiplexes, on the second day as well.

    The Nivin Pauly starrer had as many as 37 shows on its second day. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Kayamkulam Kochunni went on to fetch approximately 11.30 Lakhs on its second day at the Kochi multiplexes. The film collected these much at an impressive occupancy rate of above 84%. According to the report, Kayamkulam Kochunni went on to register 16 houseful shows on the second day.

    Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Collections (Day 2): Remains Super Strong!

    On the first day, Kayamkulam Kochunni had collected 19.12 Lakhs from the Kochi multiplexes and thus went on to become the second best day 1 grosser at the Kochi multiplexes and is now, next only to the Rajinikanth starrer. According to the report by Forum Keralam, Kayamkulam Kochunni has fetched 30.42 Lakhs from the first two days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. These are indeed big figures and one of the best in the recent times at the Kochi multiplexes.
    Kayamkulam Kochunni is expected to maintain the good momentum on its third day as well. The advance booking for Saturday and Sunday are promising at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie is expected to collect even more during these two days. Let us wait and see.

    Read more about: kayamkulam kochunni nivin pauly
    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue