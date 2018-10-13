 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Collections (Day 2): Remains Super Strong!

Kayamkulam Kochunni, which hit the theatres on October 11, 2018, has indeed had a memorable and a record-breaking start at the box office. The talk surrounding the film is highly positive and the movie's performance on the second day proves that. Kayamkulam Kochunni remained super strong at the Kochi multiplexes, on the second day as well.

The Nivin Pauly starrer had as many as 37 shows on its second day. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Kayamkulam Kochunni went on to fetch approximately 11.30 Lakhs on its second day at the Kochi multiplexes. The film collected these much at an impressive occupancy rate of above 84%. According to the report, Kayamkulam Kochunni went on to register 16 houseful shows on the second day.

On the first day, Kayamkulam Kochunni had collected 19.12 Lakhs from the Kochi multiplexes and thus went on to become the second best day 1 grosser at the Kochi multiplexes and is now, next only to the Rajinikanth starrer. According to the report by Forum Keralam, Kayamkulam Kochunni has fetched 30.42 Lakhs from the first two days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. These are indeed big figures and one of the best in the recent times at the Kochi multiplexes.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is expected to maintain the good momentum on its third day as well. The advance booking for Saturday and Sunday are promising at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie is expected to collect even more during these two days. Let us wait and see.