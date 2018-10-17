 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Collections (Day 6): Another Excellent Day For The Movie!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Dailyhunt Trust Of The Nation Poll: Can 'Modi Wave' Help BJP Retain Power?
-
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 confirmed to have 10GB RAM and 5G support
- Thrilling Activities To Do In Bangalore
- 7 Health Benefits Of Pineberries
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 20 Years Celebrations! View Pictures
- KTM 125 Duke Bookings Open In India — Launch Soon
-
- Top 6 Government Jobs 2018 On Oct 17
Kayamkulam Kochunni is speeeding ahead at a steady pace and the movie is sure to set some more big records at the box office. With its good performance on the weekdays as well, the film has proved that it is here to stay. At the Kochi multiplexes, Kayamkulam Kochunni has indeed turned out to be the most prefered movie by the audiences. In fact, the film has already pocketed some of the major records at the Kochi multiplexes in the year 2018 so far. How well did the movie perform on the sixth day of its release at the Kochi multiplexes? Read Kayamkulam Kochunni box office collections report to know more about the same.
Day 6 Collections
Kayamkulam Kochunni has continued its solid journey at the Kochi multiplexes on the sixth day as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film went on to fetch approximately 8.49 Lakhs on its sixth day at an occupancy rate of 72.92 %.
In Comparison
Well, the film had an impressive start to the weekdays with the movie fetching 9.04 Lakhs on Monday. The film had an occupancy rate of 73 %. It shows that Kayamkulam Kochunni has performed equally well on Monday and Tuesday.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Family Audiences
Kayamkulam Kochunni has catered extremely well to the family audiences as well and they are pouring in large numbers to the theatres on weekdays as well. The excellent occupancy rates for the movies during the night shows is indeed an indication of that.
6 Days Collections
Kayamkulam Kochunni had crossed the 50-Lakh mark on its very first weekend itself. Now, upon the completion of the 6 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes, the film has breached the 70-Lakh mark as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Kayamkulam Kochunni has fetched approximately 74.14 Lakhs from the 6 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.