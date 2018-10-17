 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Collections (Day 6): Another Excellent Day For The Movie!

Day 6 Collections

Kayamkulam Kochunni has continued its solid journey at the Kochi multiplexes on the sixth day as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film went on to fetch approximately 8.49 Lakhs on its sixth day at an occupancy rate of 72.92 %.

In Comparison

Well, the film had an impressive start to the weekdays with the movie fetching 9.04 Lakhs on Monday. The film had an occupancy rate of 73 %. It shows that Kayamkulam Kochunni has performed equally well on Monday and Tuesday.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Family Audiences

Kayamkulam Kochunni has catered extremely well to the family audiences as well and they are pouring in large numbers to the theatres on weekdays as well. The excellent occupancy rates for the movies during the night shows is indeed an indication of that.

6 Days Collections

Kayamkulam Kochunni had crossed the 50-Lakh mark on its very first weekend itself. Now, upon the completion of the 6 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes, the film has breached the 70-Lakh mark as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Kayamkulam Kochunni has fetched approximately 74.14 Lakhs from the 6 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.