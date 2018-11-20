 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Collections: The Film Joins The 100-Crore Club?

The Opening Day Record

Kayamkulam Kochunni did set a record on the very first day of its release itself, as the movie went on to gross above 8 Crores on the very first day at the worldwide box office. It was for the first time that a Malayalam movie fetched such a big amount on the opening day itself.

50-Crore Club

The film raced ahead at a steady pace in the later days as well. The makers of the film went on to confirm that the film had collected above 50 Crores from the first 10 days of its run. Thus, it became one of the fastest Malayalam movies to enter the 50-Crore club.

70-Crore Club

Later, Kayamkulam Kochunni also went on to become one among the few Malayalam movies to have crossed the 70-Crore mark. It was revealed that the film had crossed the big mark within 25 days of its run.

Reports Regarding The 100-Crore Club

Now, reports have been doing the rounds that Kayamkulam Kochunni has gone on to become the proud member of the 100-Crore club. A few unofficial posters of the same have been doing the rounds on social media. However, an official confirmation regarding the same has not been made yet.

Afte Pulimurugan?

Apart from Pulimurugan, which graced the screens in 2016, no other Malayalam movie has ever made it to the 100-Crore club. If the reports regarding Kayamkulam Kochunni having entered the 100-Crore club are true, it would be indeed a proud achievement worth celebrating for the team as well as the entire Malayalam film industry.