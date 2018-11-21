 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Report: Here's How Much The Film Collected From Various Regions

English
    Kayamkulam Kochunni, the big Malayalam movie of the year has etched its name in the history of box office record books with the film joining the prestigious 100-Crore club. With this achievement, the Nivin Pauly starrer has gone on to become the second Malayalam movie after Pulimurugan to breach the coveted 100-Crore mark at the box office. The film has made a business of 100 Crore including the theatrical collections as well as other pre-release business. It was through Manorama Online that the makers of the film revealed the total collections of the movie including the area wise collections of the film.

    Gross Collections

    Kayamkulam Kochunni is still continuing its run in the theatres across Kerala. The movie had a fine run in the centres outside Kerala as well. According to the report, Kayamkulam Kochunni has grossed 57 Crores from Kerala and outside Kerala regions.

    GCC Regions

    Kayamkulam Kochunni did go on to set some big records in the UAE/GCC regions. The movie had got a record release as well. Reportedly, the film fetched approximately 18 Crores from the GCC regions.

    Other Overseas Centres

    Reportedly, the big movie did make a mark in overseas centres as well and it has fetched 4.82 Crores so far. The report suggests that the movie fetched 1.75 Crores from the Europe countries. At the same time, the film fetched approximately 1.8 Crores from USA.

    The Pre-release Business

    The film had done an amazing pre-release business and the figures rightly show the same. Reportedly, the satellite and digital rights for the film have been sold for 15 Crores. Meanwhile, the dubbing rights fetched the movie approximately 3.5 Crores. The Hindi rights were sold for 3 Crores.

    The 100 Crore Club

    Reportedly, Kayamkulam Kochunni has done a business of total 102.3 Crores. The report also adds that the Tamil and Telugu rights of the film are yet to be sold.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 16:36 [IST]
