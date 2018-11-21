 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Box Office Report: Here's How Much The Film Collected From Various Regions

Gross Collections

Kayamkulam Kochunni is still continuing its run in the theatres across Kerala. The movie had a fine run in the centres outside Kerala as well. According to the report, Kayamkulam Kochunni has grossed 57 Crores from Kerala and outside Kerala regions.

GCC Regions

Kayamkulam Kochunni did go on to set some big records in the UAE/GCC regions. The movie had got a record release as well. Reportedly, the film fetched approximately 18 Crores from the GCC regions.

Other Overseas Centres

Reportedly, the big movie did make a mark in overseas centres as well and it has fetched 4.82 Crores so far. The report suggests that the movie fetched 1.75 Crores from the Europe countries. At the same time, the film fetched approximately 1.8 Crores from USA.

The Pre-release Business

The film had done an amazing pre-release business and the figures rightly show the same. Reportedly, the satellite and digital rights for the film have been sold for 15 Crores. Meanwhile, the dubbing rights fetched the movie approximately 3.5 Crores. The Hindi rights were sold for 3 Crores.

The 100 Crore Club

Reportedly, Kayamkulam Kochunni has done a business of total 102.3 Crores. The report also adds that the Tamil and Telugu rights of the film are yet to be sold.