English
 Kayamkulam Kochunni First Weekend Worldwide Box Office Collections: Enters The 30-Crore Club!

Kayamkulam Kochunni First Weekend Worldwide Box Office Collections: Enters The 30-Crore Club!

By
    Kayamkulam Kochunni has turned out to be the talk of the M'town as such is the huge impact that the movie has made at the box office. The film, which started off with flying colours on October 11, 2018 has won the love of the audiences. The vusual spectacle has seemngly been lapped by audiences of all sections. In fact, with its sensational run, the movie has etched a place for its own in the record box. More importantly, over the 4-days long weekend, Kayamkulam Kochunni has done a steady business in overseas centres as well. Read Kayamkulam Kochunni box office collections report to know more about the same.

    The 25-Crore Mark

    It has been officially confirmed that Kayamkulam Kochunni has entered the 25-Crore club. The makers of the film announced the same through the official Facebook page of the movie. Reportedly, the film grossed 25-Crores from the worldwide box office, within 3 days of its run and thus making it the fastest Malayalam movie to enter the coveted club.

    The 30-Crore Club

    Now, the latest collection reports of Kayamkulam Kochunni are out. According to the report, Kayamkulam Kochunni has crossed the 30-Crore mark as well and the film has achieved the same within 4 days of its run and thus setting another record as well.

    First Weekend Collections

    Going by the report, Kayamkulam Kochunni has fetched 34 Crores in total from the worldwide box office, on its very first weekend. It suggests that the film had collected close to 9 Crores on its fourth day, which are indeed huge figures.

    Breaks The Record Of The Great Father

    Earlier, the record for the top first weekend grosser in Mollywood was held by The Great Father, which had crossed the 20-Crore mark within the 4 days of its run. Now, Kayamkulam Kochunni, by fetching above 34 Crores on its opening weekend, has pocketed this big record.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 17:16 [IST]
