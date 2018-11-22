 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Full Movie Leaked Online Even Before The End Of Its Theatrical Run

Kayamkulam Kochunni Gets Leaked!

In a shocking development, Kayamkulam Kochunni has fallen prey to piracy even though it is still playing in the theatres. The full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers for 'free downloading'. The film was apparently leaked a few days ago and the links are going viral now.

Will The BO Collections Be Affected?

Kayamkulam Kochunni has been in the theatres for over a month now and it has already managed to emerge as a commercial success. As such, the leak is unlikely to have much affect on the box office collections. That said and done, leaking the movie is a heartless act and it must not be encouraged at any cost.

The Background

Piracy is one of the biggest problems facing the Southern film industry at present. Seema Raja, Aravinda Sametha and Sarkar are just a few of the recent films that suffered big time because of piracy. Similarly, the recently released Taxiwala was leaked online by Tamilrockers even before its release and this ruffled a few feathers. The Malayalam film industry too is not immune to piracy. The Mohanlal starrer Drama was leaked by Tamilrockers a few days ago and this created a buzz in M-town.

The Bottomline

In the recent years, several government agencies had taken steps to combat piracy. However, the issue has clearly not been solved yet. Let us hope that those in authority come up with a concrete solution at the earliest. Enough said!