 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Is Gearing Up To Hunt Down The Big Record Of Baahubali 2 As Well?

In 300 Screens?

Kayamkulam Kochunni is all set to take over the big screens across Kerala. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Kayamkulam Kochunni will be releasing in 300 screens across the state, which will indeed be a new record.

The Current Record

However, it is not for the first time that a film is releasing in above 300 screens in Kerala. At present, the record for the biggest release has been held by the magnum opus Baahubali 2, which had made a release in 320 screens. It has to be seen whether Kayamkulam Kochunni will go on to break that big record or not.

Among The Malayalam Movies

If Kayamkulam Kochunni releases in 300 screens, the film will rightly turn out to be the biggest ever Malayalam movie release. At present, the record has been held by the Mohanlal starrer Villain, which had made a release in above 250 screens across Kerala.

Worldwide Release

Meanwhile, Kayamkulam Kochunni will be releasing in the other parts of the world as well and that too on the very same day. The film will be releasing in the major cities across India and thus the total screen count in India is expected to be a large number.