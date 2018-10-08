 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Is Gearing Up To Hunt Down The Big Record Of Baahubali 2 As Well?

Related Articles
- Mohanlal Packs A Punch In The New Teaser Of Kayamkulam Kochunni!
-
- Kayamkulam Kochunni Is Set To Achieve A Unique Record In The History Of Malayalam Cinema!
- Kayamkulam Kochunni Fetches Extremely Good Reports After The Preview Show!
- Malayalam Movies Scheduled As Onam Releases Will Now Hit The Theatres On These Dates?
- Birthday Special! Priya Anand: Mollywood Doesn't Want A Glam Doll, Has Expectations From Actresses
- Rosshan Andrrews Is Gearing Up To Make His Bollywood Debut!
Kayamkulam Kochunni, the much-awaited epic movie, has rightly gained the attention of one and all, with the movie gearing up for a big release on this Thursday (October 11, 2018). Most recently, reports had surfaced that the Nivin Pauly starrer, directed by hit film-maker Rosshan Andrrews, is all set to get a 24-hour Marathon show and thus making it the first ever Malayalam film to achieve it. Kayamkulam Kochunni is seemingly on its way to garner more records under its belt, as the film might witness one of the biggest releases of the recent times in Kerala. Read on to know more about the same here.
In 300 Screens?
Kayamkulam Kochunni is all set to take over the big screens across Kerala. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Kayamkulam Kochunni will be releasing in 300 screens across the state, which will indeed be a new record.
The Current Record
However, it is not for the first time that a film is releasing in above 300 screens in Kerala. At present, the record for the biggest release has been held by the magnum opus Baahubali 2, which had made a release in 320 screens. It has to be seen whether Kayamkulam Kochunni will go on to break that big record or not.
Among The Malayalam Movies
If Kayamkulam Kochunni releases in 300 screens, the film will rightly turn out to be the biggest ever Malayalam movie release. At present, the record has been held by the Mohanlal starrer Villain, which had made a release in above 250 screens across Kerala.
Worldwide Release
Meanwhile, Kayamkulam Kochunni will be releasing in the other parts of the world as well and that too on the very same day. The film will be releasing in the major cities across India and thus the total screen count in India is expected to be a large number.