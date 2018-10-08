English
 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Is Gearing Up To Hunt Down The Big Record Of Baahubali 2 As Well?

Kayamkulam Kochunni Is Gearing Up To Hunt Down The Big Record Of Baahubali 2 As Well?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kayamkulam Kochunni, the much-awaited epic movie, has rightly gained the attention of one and all, with the movie gearing up for a big release on this Thursday (October 11, 2018). Most recently, reports had surfaced that the Nivin Pauly starrer, directed by hit film-maker Rosshan Andrrews, is all set to get a 24-hour Marathon show and thus making it the first ever Malayalam film to achieve it. Kayamkulam Kochunni is seemingly on its way to garner more records under its belt, as the film might witness one of the biggest releases of the recent times in Kerala. Read on to know more about the same here.

    In 300 Screens?

    Kayamkulam Kochunni is all set to take over the big screens across Kerala. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Kayamkulam Kochunni will be releasing in 300 screens across the state, which will indeed be a new record.

    The Current Record

    However, it is not for the first time that a film is releasing in above 300 screens in Kerala. At present, the record for the biggest release has been held by the magnum opus Baahubali 2, which had made a release in 320 screens. It has to be seen whether Kayamkulam Kochunni will go on to break that big record or not.

    Among The Malayalam Movies

    If Kayamkulam Kochunni releases in 300 screens, the film will rightly turn out to be the biggest ever Malayalam movie release. At present, the record has been held by the Mohanlal starrer Villain, which had made a release in above 250 screens across Kerala.

    Worldwide Release

    Meanwhile, Kayamkulam Kochunni will be releasing in the other parts of the world as well and that too on the very same day. The film will be releasing in the major cities across India and thus the total screen count in India is expected to be a large number.

    Read more about: kayamkulam kochunni nivin pauly
    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue