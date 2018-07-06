English
Kayamkulam Kochunni: The First Look Poster Of The Nivin Pauly Starrer Is Out!

Posted By:
    Kayamkulam Kochunni is an upcoming magnum opus for which the audiences are eagerly waiting for. Starring Nivin Pauly in the title role, this big budget movie has been directed by Rosshan Andrrews and the movie has its script penned by Bobby-Sanjay team. Moreover, the film also features Mohanlal in it and he will be seen doing a special appearance.

    The makers of Kayamkulam Kochunni had come up with a major announcement regarding the release of the first look poster of the movie. As promised, the team has now released the first look poster of this much awaited film.

    The poster of Kayamkulam Kochunni has revealed Nivin Pauly's look from the movie and the actor has nailed the look. In the poster, you can see Nivin Pauly in a fiery avatar as Kayamkulam Kochunni, with him holding that trademark knife. The costumes as well as the makeover of Nivin Pauly are mighty impressive. We definitely can expect a sensational performance from this talented actor.

    Through the poster, it has also been announced that Kayamkulam Kochunni will be releasing during the Onam season of 2018. The exact release date of the movie is yet to be revealed by the team. Apart from Nivin Pauly and Mohanlal, Kayamkualm Kochunni also features actors like Sunny Wayne, Babu Antony, Priya Anand etc., in important roles. Kayamkulam Kochunni has been produced by Gokulam Gopalam under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies.

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 7:37 [IST]
