 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Trailer: A Fascinating Cinematic Experience Is On The Way!

    It was recently that the makers of Kayamkulam Kochunni had come up with the first look poster of the movie, which had revealed Nivin Pauly's look as Kayamkualam Kochunni from the movie. The poster had opened to a grand reception and from then onwards the audiences were eagerly waiting for the arrival of the teaser or the trailer of the movie.
    This evening, the makers of Kayamkulam Kochunni came up with a big surprise in the form of the trailer of Kayamkulam Kochunni.

    The launching ceremony of Kayamkulam Kochunni's trailer was held in Kochi this evening and it was attended by Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Rosshan Andrrewss and writer Bobby. The much awaited trailer is out in the online circuits as well.

    Nivin Pauly has sent a long Facebook post in connection with the release of the trailer of the movie. The 1 minute 58 seconds long trailer of the movie is nothing less than a fascinating one and it has some splendid visuals. Nivin Pauly's different looks from the film are shown in the trailer and the actor seems to be in full form. The trailer gives a brief introduction to the actor's scintillating performance in the film. The trailer also suggests that the film will have some splendid action sequences. And above all, Mohanlal's Ithikkara Pakki is also shown in the teaser, which is sure to give goose bumps to all and his presence has made a big impact in the trailer.

    Kayamkualm Kochunni also features actors like Sunny Wayne, Babu Antony, Sudheer Karamana etc., in important roles. According to the reports, Kayamkulam Kochunni will be hitting the theatres during the upcoming Onam season.

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 23:43 [IST]
