 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Have To Say About The Movie!

The fruitful wait for the arrival of Kayamkulam Kochunni has come to an end with the much awaited movie of the Malayalam film industry marking its entry to the theatres today (October 11, 2018). Kayamkulam Kochunni rides high on expectations and rightly, the movie deserves all the big attention that it has been getting since the past few days. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Kayamkulam Kochunni features Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The magnum opus also has the big presence of Mohanlal in the role of Ithikkara Pakki.

Kayamkulam Kochunni has shaped up as the costliest ever movie in the history of Malayalam cinema. The big budget venture was shot for over 160 days in various schedules and the trailer & the teasers showed glimpses of the huge efforts that the team has put in. Kayamkulam Kochunni has got a worldwide release and the entire Malayalam film industry as well as its audiences are eagerly looking forward to know how tha film has shaped up. There are early morning shows for the movie and going by the reports, the first show will begin as early as 6 AM in the morning. The twitter is expected to fill in with opinions regarding the much awaited movie. Stay tuned to this space to know what the audiences have to say regarding the movie.