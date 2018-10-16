 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni UAE Box Office Collections (First Weekend): Becomes The Top South Indian Grosser

The Day 1 Record

Kayamkulam Kochunni made a scintillating opening at the UAE box office as well with the film setting a new record, much like in other regions. The movie fetched 2.24 Crores on its opening day, which made it the top day 1 grosser at the UAE box office this year among the Malayalam movies in the year 2018.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

First Weekend Collections

Well, Kayamkulam Kochunni enjoyed a phenomenal first weekend at the UAE/GCC regions. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film went on to fetch as much as 10.12 Crores from the first three days of its run in the UAE/GCC regions in total.

A New Record

With this, Kayamkulam Kochunni has indeed pocketed yet another big record. According to the report, Kayamkulam Kochunni has turned out to be the top South Indian grosser at the UAE box office outnumbering movies like Abrahaminte Santhathikal, Kaala etc.

At The Third Spot

With such a fabulous opening, Kayamkulam Kochunni has reportedly found a place in the list of the top 5 opening weekend grossers at the UAE/GCC multiplexes. If reports are to be believed, Pulimurugan, which fetched 13.5 Crores and The Great Father that fetched 10.5 Crores on the opening weekends are at the first and the second spots.

