 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni UAE Box Office Collections (First Weekend): Becomes The Top South Indian Grosser

Kayamkulam Kochunni is indeed on a record breaking spree and the bug budget movie has lived upto the huge expectations bestowed on it. It is not only in Kerala that the film is creating waves at the box office but also in the places outside the state as well. At the UAE/GCC regions, where Malayalam movies have been enjoying a huge market, Kayamkulam Kochunni is setting new milestones. The movie opened in the UAE/GCC regions on the very same day of its release in Kerala and it had opened in as many as 81 screens. The film has had an exceptional start. Read Kayamkulam Kochunni UAE box office collection report to know more about the same.
The Day 1 Record
Kayamkulam Kochunni made a scintillating opening at the UAE box office as well with the film setting a new record, much like in other regions. The movie fetched 2.24 Crores on its opening day, which made it the top day 1 grosser at the UAE box office this year among the Malayalam movies in the year 2018.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
First Weekend Collections
Well, Kayamkulam Kochunni enjoyed a phenomenal first weekend at the UAE/GCC regions. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film went on to fetch as much as 10.12 Crores from the first three days of its run in the UAE/GCC regions in total.
A New Record
With this, Kayamkulam Kochunni has indeed pocketed yet another big record. According to the report, Kayamkulam Kochunni has turned out to be the top South Indian grosser at the UAE box office outnumbering movies like Abrahaminte Santhathikal, Kaala etc.
At The Third Spot
With such a fabulous opening, Kayamkulam Kochunni has reportedly found a place in the list of the top 5 opening weekend grossers at the UAE/GCC multiplexes. If reports are to be believed, Pulimurugan, which fetched 13.5 Crores and The Great Father that fetched 10.5 Crores on the opening weekends are at the first and the second spots.
