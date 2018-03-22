 »   »   » Kayamkulam Kochunni Update: Nora Fatehi To Feature In A Dance Number!

Related Articles
Kayamkulam Kochunni, which will feature Nivin Pauly in the title role, is one among the many big movies that the Malayalam film audiences are looking forwardto. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the shoot of the film had commenced in the month of September 2017 and has been progressing in various schedules.
This Nivin Pauly starrer is a big budget venture and is shaping up as one of the finest period-based flicks in Malayalam cinema. The film will also feature Mohanlal in a very special role. Going by the reports, Kayamkulam Kochunni will be a movie, which will be a perfect treat for all sections of the audiences. Now here is another important update on the movie.
Nora Fatehi's Dance Number
According to a recent report by Times Of India, popular dancer Nora Fatehi is also a part of the film. Reportedly, the actress will be seen doing a dance number in this much awaited film.
In Goa..
The report also suggests that the Goa is the location where the song sequence is being shot. Reportedly, Nivin Pauly is also a part of this song, which also features foreign actors in it.
More About Nora Fatehi..
Well, Nora Fatehi is not new to Malayalam cinema. The actress, who has done popular dance numbers in movies like Baahubali, Kick 2, Temper, Oopiri etc., was also seen in the Malayalam multi-starrer movie Double Barrel, which had hit the theatres in the year 2015.
Kayamkulam Kochunni
According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, a few more days of shoot is left for the completion of the movie. Reportedly, some of the portions of the film will be shot in Sri Lanka as well. Meanwhile, certain reports were also doing the rounds that Nivin Pauly had injured his arm while doing one of the action sequences in the movie.