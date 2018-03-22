 »   »   » Kayamkulam Kochunni Update: Nora Fatehi To Feature In A Dance Number!

Nora Fatehi's Dance Number

According to a recent report by Times Of India, popular dancer Nora Fatehi is also a part of the film. Reportedly, the actress will be seen doing a dance number in this much awaited film.



In Goa..

The report also suggests that the Goa is the location where the song sequence is being shot. Reportedly, Nivin Pauly is also a part of this song, which also features foreign actors in it.



More About Nora Fatehi..

Well, Nora Fatehi is not new to Malayalam cinema. The actress, who has done popular dance numbers in movies like Baahubali, Kick 2, Temper, Oopiri etc., was also seen in the Malayalam multi-starrer movie Double Barrel, which had hit the theatres in the year 2015.



Kayamkulam Kochunni

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, a few more days of shoot is left for the completion of the movie. Reportedly, some of the portions of the film will be shot in Sri Lanka as well. Meanwhile, certain reports were also doing the rounds that Nivin Pauly had injured his arm while doing one of the action sequences in the movie.

