 »   »   »  Keerthy Suresh To Make Her Comeback & Kalyani Priyadarshan To Debut In This Malayalam Movie!

Keerthy Suresh is undeniably one of the most busy actresses around in the South Indian film industry. The talented young actress has some big and promising projects in the pipeline, which are high on the expectation level. On the other hand, Kalyani Priyadarshan is one such actress who did make her big debut in movies with the Telugu film Hello, which had hit the theatres in 2017.

An upcoming big movie in Malayalam is all set to mark the big comeback of Keerthy Suresh in Mollywood as well as the grand debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan in the Malayalam film industry. Yes, we are talking about the highly awaited venture Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal and directed by Priyadarshan.

According to a report by Times Of India, director Priyadarshan has confirmed that Keerthy Suresh will be playing an important role in the movie. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Kalyani Priyadarshan will make a special appearance in the film.

Keerthy Suresh had made her big debut in the industry with the Malayalam movie Geethanjali, which was also directed by Priyadarshan. The actress was previously seen in the Malayalam film Ringmaster, which released in 2014.

Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham will feature Mohanlal in the title role. None other than Pranav Mohanlal will be seen essaying the role of the younger version of Marakkar in the movie. The big-budget venture will go on floors from November 1, 2018. The movie also features Prabhu, Suniel Shetty, Arjun, etc., in important roles.