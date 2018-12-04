 »   »   »  Keerthy Suresh & Renji Panicker Win Top Honours At Indywood Film Carnival 2018!

Keerthy Suresh

Popular actress Keerthy Suresh, who is one of the top actresses of the South Indian Film Industry, won the award for the Best Actress for her stellar performance in the Telugu movie Mahanati. The actress had portrayed the role of yesteryear actress Savitri in the movie.

Renji Panicker

Malayalam writer-director-actor Renji Panicker was adjudged as the Best Actor at the fourth edition of Indywood Film Carnival. The actor won the big award for his performance in the film Bhayanakam, in which he essayed the role of a post man.

Littil Swayamp

Young cinematographer Littil Swayamp, who impressed one and all with his fascinating work in the 2017 movie Parava, won the award for the Best Cinematographer for his work in the same film.

Kunju Daivam

Kunju Daivam, which had hit the theatres early this year had won a whole lot of critical acclaim upon its release. Now, the film directed by Jeo Baby won the award for the Best Children's Film at the 4th Indywood Film Carnival.

Rex Vijayan

The soulful music was one among the major highlights of Aashiq Abu's Mayaanadhi, one of the much loved films of the recent times. Rex Vijayan, who helmed the music department of the film has won the award for the Best Music Director at Indywood Film Carnival.

Sudani From Nigeria

Meanwhile, Sudani From Nigeria, which is one of the most appreciated movies of the recent times have won two awards. Zakariya, who penned the script for the movie, has won the award for the Best script.