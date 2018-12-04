English
Keerthy Suresh & Renji Panicker Win Top Honours At Indywood Film Carnival 2018!

By
    The year so far has been indeed a good one for Malayalam movies. Most recently, we saw Malayalam Movies and malayalam artists winning top honours at the the IFFI 2018 with Lijo Jose Pellissery and Chemban Vinod Jose winning the Silver Peacock Award. At the same time, the Malayalam film industry has sparkled at the fourth edition of Indywood Film Carnival, which is being held at Hyderabad. Popular artists and technicians from Kerala have gone on to win big awards at the Indywood Film Carnival 2018. Keerthy Suresh, Renji Panicker, Rex Vijayan etc., have won the top awards. Read on to know more about the same here.

    Keerthy Suresh

    Popular actress Keerthy Suresh, who is one of the top actresses of the South Indian Film Industry, won the award for the Best Actress for her stellar performance in the Telugu movie Mahanati. The actress had portrayed the role of yesteryear actress Savitri in the movie.

    Renji Panicker

    Malayalam writer-director-actor Renji Panicker was adjudged as the Best Actor at the fourth edition of Indywood Film Carnival. The actor won the big award for his performance in the film Bhayanakam, in which he essayed the role of a post man.

    Littil Swayamp

    Young cinematographer Littil Swayamp, who impressed one and all with his fascinating work in the 2017 movie Parava, won the award for the Best Cinematographer for his work in the same film.

    Kunju Daivam

    Kunju Daivam, which had hit the theatres early this year had won a whole lot of critical acclaim upon its release. Now, the film directed by Jeo Baby won the award for the Best Children's Film at the 4th Indywood Film Carnival.

    Rex Vijayan

    The soulful music was one among the major highlights of Aashiq Abu's Mayaanadhi, one of the much loved films of the recent times. Rex Vijayan, who helmed the music department of the film has won the award for the Best Music Director at Indywood Film Carnival.

    Sudani From Nigeria

    Meanwhile, Sudani From Nigeria, which is one of the most appreciated movies of the recent times have won two awards. Zakariya, who penned the script for the movie, has won the award for the Best script.

