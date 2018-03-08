 »   »   » Kerala State Film Awards 2017: Indrans, Parvathy & Lijo Jose Pellissery Bag The Top Honours!

Best Actor – Indrans (Aalorukkam)

Actor Indrans has been adjudged as the Best Actor of the year 2017 for his performance in the film Aalorukkam. It is for the first time that he is winning the award for the Best Actor at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Best Actress – Parvathy (Take Off)

Parvathy, who impressed one and all with her portrayal of Sameera in Take Off has won the Best Actress title. Earlier, she had won this award in the year 2015.

Best Movie – Ottamuri Velicham

Ottamuri Velicham, directed by Rahul Riji Nair, featuring Deepak Parambol and Vinitha Koshy in the lead roles has been adjudged as the Best Movie of the year 2017.

Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery (Ee Ma Yau)

Lijo Jose Pellissery had a fantastic 2017 with two movies. The young film-maker has been adjudged as the Best Director of the year 2017 for the film Ee.Ma.Yau.

Best Character Actor – Alencier Ley Lopez (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Actor Alencier Ley Lopez has won the award for the Best Supporting Actor for the effective portrayal of a police officer in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Best Character Actress - Pauly Kannamaly (Ee.Ma.Yau, Ottamuri Velicham)

Pauly Kannamaly has been adjudged as the Best Character Actress of the year 2017 for her performance in the films Ee.Ma.Yau and Ottamuri Velicham. In Ee.Ma.Yau, she portrayed a character named Pennamma.

Popular Movie - Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu

Rakshadikari Baiju, directed by Ranjan Pramod and featuring Biju Menon in the lead role was one of the most appreciated movies of 2017. The film has bagged the title for the Best Movie at Kerala State Film Awards 2017.