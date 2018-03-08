 »   »   » Kerala State Film Awards 2017: Indrans, Parvathy & Lijo Jose Pellissery Bag The Top Honours!

The much awaited results of the Kerala State Film Awards for the year 2017 have been announced. Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan, announced the results in a press conference held today(Mar 8, 2018). Indrans & Parvathy have bagged the top honours. Take a look at the complete list of winners..
Best Actor – Indrans (Aalorukkam)
Actor Indrans has been adjudged as the Best Actor of the year 2017 for his performance in the film Aalorukkam. It is for the first time that he is winning the award for the Best Actor at the Kerala State Film Awards.
Best Actress – Parvathy (Take Off)
Parvathy, who impressed one and all with her portrayal of Sameera in Take Off has won the Best Actress title. Earlier, she had won this award in the year 2015.
Best Movie – Ottamuri Velicham
Ottamuri Velicham, directed by Rahul Riji Nair, featuring Deepak Parambol and Vinitha Koshy in the lead roles has been adjudged as the Best Movie of the year 2017.
Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery (Ee Ma Yau)
Lijo Jose Pellissery had a fantastic 2017 with two movies. The young film-maker has been adjudged as the Best Director of the year 2017 for the film Ee.Ma.Yau.
Best Character Actor – Alencier Ley Lopez (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Actor Alencier Ley Lopez has won the award for the Best Supporting Actor for the effective portrayal of a police officer in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.
Best Character Actress - Pauly Kannamaly (Ee.Ma.Yau, Ottamuri Velicham)
Pauly Kannamaly has been adjudged as the Best Character Actress of the year 2017 for her performance in the films Ee.Ma.Yau and Ottamuri Velicham. In Ee.Ma.Yau, she portrayed a character named Pennamma.
Popular Movie - Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu
Rakshadikari Baiju, directed by Ranjan Pramod and featuring Biju Menon in the lead role was one of the most appreciated movies of 2017. The film has bagged the title for the Best Movie at Kerala State Film Awards 2017.
The Other Winners Are..
Second Best Movie - Aedan
Child Artist - Master Abhinand
Child Artist - Baby Nakshatra (Rakshadhikari Baiju)
Best Story Writer - MA Nishad (Kinar)
Best Cinematography - Manesh Madhavan (Aedan)
Best Scriptwriter - Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Lyrics - Prabha Vrama (Olathin.. from Clint)
Music - MK Arjunan (All songs from Bhayaanakam)
BGM - Gopi Sunder (Take Off)
Playback Singer - Shahbaz Aman (Mizhiyil.. Mayaanadhi)
Playback Singer (Female) - Sithara (Vaanam Akalunnuvo - Vimaanm)
Editor - Appu Bhattathiri (Ottamuri Velicham, Veeram)
Art - Saanthosh Raman (Take Off)
Sound Editing - Pramod Thomas (Aedan)