 »   »   » Kerala State Film Awards Special: Winners Of The Best Actress Title Of The Past 5 Years!

2016 – Rajisha Vijayan

Rajisha Vijayan went on to become one among the very few actresses who bagged the Best Actress title with the very first film. The actress won the Best Actress award at the Kerala State Film Award 2016, for her spectacular performance in the movie Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, in which she essayed a character named Eli.

2015 – Parvathy

Parvathy won her very first Kerala State Film Award for the Best Actress in the year 2015. The year was indeed a phenomenal one for the actress and she made a big impact with her performances in the movies Ennu Ninte Moideen and Charlie.

2014 – Nazriya Nazim

Nazriya Nazim, the much loved actress of Malayalam cinema won this big title in the year 2014. Her lovely performances in the films Bangalore Days and Om Shanthi Oshana helped her win the Best Actress title.

2013 – Ann Augustine

In the film Artist, Ann Augustine got to play a very powerful role of a character named Gayatri and the actress did give a spellbinding performance. Rightly, she was adjudged as the Best Actress of the year 2014.

2012 – Rima Kallingal

Rima Kallingal came up with a memorable performance in the film 22 Female Kottayam in which she played a character named Tessa. Similarly, she also gained a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film Nidra. She went on to win the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Actress for her performances in these films.