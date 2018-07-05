 »   »   »  Koode Bags A Clean 'U' Certificate & Will Hit The Theatres On This Date!

Koode, the upcoming film of Anjali Menon is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Starring Prithviraj in the lead role, this movie also marks the big big comeback of Nazriya Nazim to movies after a gap of close to 4 years. The songs of the film have already garnered the love of the audiences and now, the wait is on for the big arrival of the movie to the theatres.

Now, according to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, the censoring formalities of Koode have been completed. If reports are to be believed, the film has bagged a clean 'U' certificate and the movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have come up with an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie. It has been confirmed that Koode will be hitting the theatres on July 14, 2018, which is a Saturday.

Koode has its script penned by the director himself. Apart from Prithviraj and Nazriya Nazim, popular actress Parvathy will also be seen essaying an equally important role in the movie. Prithviraj and Nazriya Nazim will be seen as siblings in this ucoming movie, which has been tagged as a heartwarming tale of relationships. Director Ranjith and actress Mala Parvathi are also a part of the cast list.