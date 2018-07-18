English
Koode Box Office 4 Days Collections: Moving From Strength To Strength!

    Koode, the highly anticipated film from the big team of Anjali Menon, Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy, has opened to extremely good opinions at the theatres. The movie, which has been ranked as one of the best movies of the recent times, has in fact won the hearts of the audiences. Koode, had hit the theatres on July 14, 2018 and the movie made a release in above 100 screens across the state. At the Kochi multiplexes, where the film has been receiving overwhelming responses, Koode got 17 shows on the opening day. Read Koode box office collection report to know how the film has performed at the box office in the initial days.

    Opening Day Collections

    According to a report by Forum Keralam, Koode fetched approximately Rs 6.10 Lakh on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes from 17 shows in total. Reportedly, Koode also registered an occupancy rate of 99.10 %, which is mighty impressive.

    2 Days Collections

    Koode maintained the same momentum on the second day as well, and continued to draw crowds to the theatres. There was an increase in the number of shows on the second day. Reportedly, the film fetched Rs 6.91 Lakh on the second day at an occupancy rate of 96.1% and thus taking the total collections to Rs 13.01 Lakh.

    The Monday Test

    Well, Koode went on to win the Monday test with extremely good results and the movie remained steady on the very first day of the weekdays. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Koode fetched approximately Rs 6.41 Lakh from 23 shows at an occupancy rate of 86 %, which are extremely good figures.

    4 Days Collections

    Koode is definitely moving from strength to strength at the box office. The Tuesday too was a good one for the movie and reportedly, the film has collected approximately Rs 25.05 Lakh from the 4 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

    The Way Ahead

    Well, the way ahead looks more than promising for Koode, with the movie having conquered the hearts of the audiences. With such good collections on weekdays, Koode is expected to do a magnificent business in the next weekend as well.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 17:07 [IST]
