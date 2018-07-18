 »   »   »  Koode Box Office 4 Days Collections: Moving From Strength To Strength!

Opening Day Collections

According to a report by Forum Keralam, Koode fetched approximately Rs 6.10 Lakh on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes from 17 shows in total. Reportedly, Koode also registered an occupancy rate of 99.10 %, which is mighty impressive.

2 Days Collections

Koode maintained the same momentum on the second day as well, and continued to draw crowds to the theatres. There was an increase in the number of shows on the second day. Reportedly, the film fetched Rs 6.91 Lakh on the second day at an occupancy rate of 96.1% and thus taking the total collections to Rs 13.01 Lakh.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

The Monday Test

Well, Koode went on to win the Monday test with extremely good results and the movie remained steady on the very first day of the weekdays. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Koode fetched approximately Rs 6.41 Lakh from 23 shows at an occupancy rate of 86 %, which are extremely good figures.

4 Days Collections

Koode is definitely moving from strength to strength at the box office. The Tuesday too was a good one for the movie and reportedly, the film has collected approximately Rs 25.05 Lakh from the 4 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

The Way Ahead

Well, the way ahead looks more than promising for Koode, with the movie having conquered the hearts of the audiences. With such good collections on weekdays, Koode is expected to do a magnificent business in the next weekend as well.