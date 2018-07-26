 »   »   »  Koode Box Office Collections (12 Days): Prithviraj's Film Set To Become A Hit!

Day 12 Collections

According to Forum Keralam, Koode collected nearly Rs 3.41 Lakh on Day 12 at the Kochi multiplexes and remained the top choice of the movie buffs. Its total collections at the Kochi multiplexes currently stand at Rs 65.20 Lakh.

he Occupancy Is Pretty Decent!

There are 24 shows of Koode running in a day and the average occupancy is around 43.5 per cent. The general feeling is that this is quite impressive as the film is currently in its second week.

Neerali's Loss Koode's Gain

Veteran actor Mohanlal's Neerali hit the screens a day before Koode. And, as it so happens, the thriller failed to click with the fans. The lukewarm response to Neerali went a long way in helping the Anjali Menon directorial become the top choice of the audience.

The WOM Is Favourable

The consensus is that Koode is a well-made drama that features some solid performances and a gripping screenplay. As such, the WOM is quite good and this might go a long way in helping it remain the top choice of the fans in the days to come.

A Much-needed Hit For Prithviraj

Earlier this month, Prithviraj suffered a setback when My Story under-performed at the box office and turned out to be a big disappointment for all concerned. Koode's box office performance indicates that it is all set to become a hit. And, needless to say, this is going to send his fans into a state of frenzy.