English
 »   »   »  Koode Box Office Collections (12 Days): Prithviraj's Film Set To Become A Hit!

Koode Box Office Collections (12 Days): Prithviraj's Film Set To Become A Hit!

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    There's no denying that the dashing Prithviraj is one of the most popular and bankable stars in the Malayalam film industry today. The handsome young man enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his gripping screen presence, charming personality and outspoken nature. Over the years, he has starred in several popular films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as a synonym for success. Now, here is some awesome news for his fans. His latest film Koode, which released on July 12, 2018, is going strong at the box office and is set to become a hit.

    Day 12 Collections

    According to Forum Keralam, Koode collected nearly Rs 3.41 Lakh on Day 12 at the Kochi multiplexes and remained the top choice of the movie buffs. Its total collections at the Kochi multiplexes currently stand at Rs 65.20 Lakh.

    he Occupancy Is Pretty Decent!

    There are 24 shows of Koode running in a day and the average occupancy is around 43.5 per cent. The general feeling is that this is quite impressive as the film is currently in its second week.

    Neerali's Loss Koode's Gain

    Veteran actor Mohanlal's Neerali hit the screens a day before Koode. And, as it so happens, the thriller failed to click with the fans. The lukewarm response to Neerali went a long way in helping the Anjali Menon directorial become the top choice of the audience.

    The WOM Is Favourable

    The consensus is that Koode is a well-made drama that features some solid performances and a gripping screenplay. As such, the WOM is quite good and this might go a long way in helping it remain the top choice of the fans in the days to come.

    A Much-needed Hit For Prithviraj

    Earlier this month, Prithviraj suffered a setback when My Story under-performed at the box office and turned out to be a big disappointment for all concerned. Koode's box office performance indicates that it is all set to become a hit. And, needless to say, this is going to send his fans into a state of frenzy.

    Read more about: koode prithviraj
    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 14:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue