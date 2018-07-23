 »   »   »  Koode Box Office Collections: The Film Crosses An Important Landmark Within A Short Time!

Opening Weekend Collections

Koode had a two-day weekend as the film was released on a Saturday. The movie set the cash registers ringing straight away with the film running to packed houses soon after its release. Reportedly, the film went on to fetch approximately Rs 13.01 Lakh on its very first weekend.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

The Weekdays

Well, Koode passed the weekdays test successfully with the movie drawing the crowds in good numbers to the theatres, despite the heavy rains lashing the state. The film maintained a steady occupancy rates in most of the days and that too with an increased number of shows.

First Week Collections

The film completed the first week of its run on a high note. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film went on to fetch approximately Rs 40.90 Lakh from the 7 days of its run, which is an extremely good number.

9 Days Collections

Koode started the second weekend on an equally good note and the movie had 19 shows each on Saturday and Sunday. As expected, the film did an excellent business on the weekdays with the movie fetching above Rs 6 Lakh on both the days. Reportedly, Koode has crossed the coveted 50-Lakh-mark and that too within the 9 days of run. At present, Koode has fetched approximately Rs 53.46 Lakh from the 9 days of run.

