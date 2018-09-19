 »   »   »  Koode Box Office Total Collections: The Movie Earns The Prized Second Spot!

1-Crore Mark

As mentioned above, Koode enjoyed a strong and steady run at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie entered the coveted 1-Crore club as well in no time. The film had made it to the 1-Crore club on the 23rd day of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Total Collections

Now, Koode has ended its astonishing run at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie has indeed fetched big. According to a recent report by Forum Keralam, Koode has fetched as much as 1.32 Crores from the 62 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

At The Second Spot

In its final run, Koode has achieved a big feat at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie, directed by Anjali Menon, has turned out to be the second top grosser at the Kochi multiplexes among the Malayalam movies that released this year so far.

At The Top Spot

Well, at the top spot is the highly appreciated movie Sudani From Nigeria, which had released in the month of March. The film went on to fetch above 1.4 Crores in its final run at the Kochi multiplexes.

