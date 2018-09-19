 »   »   »  Koode Box Office Total Collections: The Movie Earns The Prized Second Spot!

Related Articles
Koode, directed by Anjali Menon, had made it to the theatres in the month of July. The film, starring Prithviraj in the lead role, also paved the way for the big comeback of Nazriya Nazim to films. The much-awaited Malayalam movie graced the big screens on July 14, 2018, amidst the huge expectations and it came out successful in keeping up the promise. Koode won the hearts of the people by narrating a soulful tale of relationship etched to perfection by Anjali Menon. The performances of the entire cast received praises and the movie bagged the tag of being one of the best films of the recent times. At the Kochi multiplexes, Koode had enjoyed a fantabulous run. Despite the heavy rains and the subsequent floods, Koode continued to be the hot favourite of the audiences. Read Koode box office collection report to know how much the film collected from the Kochi multiplexes.
1-Crore Mark
As mentioned above, Koode enjoyed a strong and steady run at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie entered the coveted 1-Crore club as well in no time. The film had made it to the 1-Crore club on the 23rd day of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Total Collections
Now, Koode has ended its astonishing run at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie has indeed fetched big. According to a recent report by Forum Keralam, Koode has fetched as much as 1.32 Crores from the 62 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.
At The Second Spot
In its final run, Koode has achieved a big feat at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie, directed by Anjali Menon, has turned out to be the second top grosser at the Kochi multiplexes among the Malayalam movies that released this year so far.
At The Top Spot
Well, at the top spot is the highly appreciated movie Sudani From Nigeria, which had released in the month of March. The film went on to fetch above 1.4 Crores in its final run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam