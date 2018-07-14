English
Koode Twitter Review: LIVE Updates On The Much Awaited Movie!

Posted By:
    Koode, directed by Anjali Menon is the big release of the day (July 14, 2018). Koode has loads of specialties associated with it and the most important one being the fact the movie marks the comeback of popular actress Nazriya Nazim to Malayalam cinema after a gap of 4 years. Starring Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy in the lead roles, Koode is a film for which the Malayalam movie audiences have been eagerly waiting for.

    The buzz surrounding the film is huge and the advance booking for the film has been on the positive side. Koode also features actor-director Ranjith, Mala Parvathi, Rosshan Mathew etc., in important roles. The songs of the film have gained the necessary attention and the promotion works for the film have been spot on with the film having already created a good buzz on social media. In fact, the makers haven't released any teaser or trailer of Koode and still the movie has created a big impact and that speaks volumes about the expectations that the audiences have bestowed on this movies.

    In Koode, Prithviraj and Nazriya Nazim will be seen playing siblings and the film is touted to be a heart-warming tale of relationships. The movie has been produced by Renjith Rejaputhra, under the banner Rejaputhra Films. Being one of the much awaited films of the year, Koode is sure to be the talk of the social media from today (July 14, 2018) onwards and let's wait and see what Twitteratis would have to say about Koode.

    First Half Report

    Positive reviews have started to pour in for Koode. According to the above tweet, the first half of Koode is a superb one and praises are there for Nazriya Nazim and Prithviraj's performances.

    Amazing First Half

    Here is another tweet regarding the first half of the movie. Praises are there for Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim, Cinematography, BGM etc.

    Another Positive Report

    The above tweet suggests that the first half of Koode is simply brilliant and Anjali Menon has done a fabulous work.

    Excellent Reports

    Koode has been receiving some stunning reports. Here is a tweet that suggests that Koode is a brilliant film and one among the best of the recent times.

    A Feel Good Film

    According to the above tweet, Anjali Menon has once again weaved magic with Koode, which is a feel good film filled with fun and emotions.

    Excellent Performances

    Koode has some solid performances. The above tweet suggests that Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy have come up with stunning performances in the movie.

