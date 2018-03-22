 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban Is At His Best In This New Dance Number!

Well, there is no denying that Kunchacko Boban ranks among the best dancers that the Malayalam cinema has ever seen. His peppy dance numbers from the movies of his initial days in the film industry are still much celebrated and it is always a pleasure to see him perrforming such stylish moves.

Meanwhile, it has been quite some time since we saw Kunchacko Boban in a peppy dance number and interestingly, the actor and the team of Kuttanadan Marpappa have come up with a big surprise for the fans of the much loved actor.



The makers of Kuttanadan Marpappa had released the new video song from the film on March 21, 2018. The song Sa Re Ga Ma, set to tune by Rahul Raj and sung by Niranj Suresh is out on the online circuits.



The dance number of Kunchacko Boban is the major highlight of this well-picturised song. Kunchacko Boban is in full form and his energetic performance in the song will definitely take you for a trip down the memory lane. Take a look at the song here..



The video song is nearing 80k views on YouTube. The colourful visuals of the song have also gained much appreciation. Aditi Ravi plays the role of the leading lady in Kuttanadan Marpappa.



Meanwhile, Kuttanadan Marpappa is expected to hit the theatres soon. The movie, directed by Sreejith Vijayan has been slated for a release on March 29, 2018. The film has a big star cast and features Shanthi Krishna, Ramesh Pisharody, Dharmajan, Aju Varghese, Salim Kumar, Tini Tom, Soubin Shahir, Hareesh Perumanna and others in important roles.