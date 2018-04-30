 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban & Lal Jose Are All Set To Team Up Yet Again!

Kunchacko Boban and Lal Jose have teamed up for three movies so far and after a gap of close to 5 years, the actor and the director are all set to join hands yet again, for an upcoming film, which will have its script penned by popular writer B Sindhuraj.

According to a recent report by Times Of India, Kunchacko Boban and Lal Jose team's upcoming venture will narrate a tale set against the backdrop of Kannur. The scriptwriter of the film has stated that the film will be humorous take on what happens in a village in Kannur. He has added that the characters won't be speaking in Kannur accent in the movie.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban and Lal Jose had previously came together for the film Pullipuliyum Aattinkuttiyum, which had its script penned by Sindhuraj himself. The movie, which had hit the theatres in the year 2013 did emerge as a big commercial success with family audiences taking up the film.

At the same time, Kunchacko Boban had joined hands with Lal Jose for the first time for the film Elsamma Enna Aankutti, in which the actor's portrayal of the character Paalunni had won him a lot of praises. This film too had its script penned by B Sindhuraj. The actor and the director had also teamed up for the film Spanish Masala, in which Dileep played the lead role. Kunchacko Boban had played a role with negative shades in this film, which had hit the theatres in the year 2012.