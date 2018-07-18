 »   »   »  Kunchacko Boban's Johny Johny Yes Appa: Two Actresses Join The Cast!

Kunchacko Boban has enjoyed a hat-trick of hits at the box office with his previous releases Shikkari Shambu, Kuttanadan Marpappa and Panchavarna Thatha turning out to be huge successes at the box office. The actor has some promising projects in the line-up and one among them is Johny Johny Yes Appa, which is being helmed by director G Marthandan. The shoot of the film has already commenced and the makers of the film had come up with the first look poster of the film recently.

According to the latest reports, two popular Malayalam actresses will be seen playing the role of the leading ladies in this upcoming film of Kunchacko Boban. Popular actresses Anu Sithara and Mamtha Mohandas are the ones who will essay the crucial roles in this movie.

Anu Sithara had earlier worked with Kunchacko Boban in the film, Ramante Edanthottam, which had hit the theatres back in the year 2017. On the other hand, Mamtha Mohandas had teamed up with Kunchacko Boban in the film, Race, which released in the year 2011.

Reports suggest that Kalabhavan Shajohn, Vijayaraghavan etc., are also part of the cast list of Johny Johny Yes Appa. The film has been scripted by Joji Thomas, who had earlier penned for the blockbuster movie Vellimoonga, which featured Biju Menon in the lead role. Johny Johny Yes Appa is the fourth directorial venture of G Marthandan.