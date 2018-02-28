 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban's New Avatar Is A Big Treat for His Fans!

Kunchacko Boban is one such actor who has a dedicated fan base of his own. The actor, who made his debut two decades ago with the film Aniyathipraavu, is closely followed by the youngsters of this generation as well.

Kunchacko Boban did set some new trends with his looks and styles in the movies in the initial days of his acting career and even now, he continues to amaze his fans and followers with his makeovers and one such recent avatar of the actor is sure to be a treat for his fans.

The New Look.. Recently, Kunchacko Boban took to Facebook to post a photo and he was seen in an all new look. With a special hair cut and closely trimmed beard and moustache, Kunchacko Boban looks much younger and it has come out as a definite treat for his fans. At The Vanitha Awards.. Kunchacko Boban and his wife Priya was present at the recently conducted Vanitha Film Awards held in Trivandrum. Kunchacko Boban looked smart and young in this new avatar. The actor opted for a gentlemanly look in a white shirt and beige trousers complete with a bow tie. The Performance.. Meanwhile, the actor's dance performance was one of the major highlights of the Vanitha Film Awards 2018. The actor did send out a short video of the same through the Facebook and it has left his fans excited wanting to see the complete performance on Television. Best Family Hero.. Reportedly, Kunchacko Boban was also won among the award recipients of the big function. The actor won the title of the Best Family Hero and he received the award from Jomol. A photo of the same was also revealed through his official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the actor's next release is expected to be Kuttanadan Maarpaapa, directed by Sreejith Vijayan. The trailer of the film, which was released recently, promises the movie to be a fun family entertainer.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,