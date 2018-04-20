 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban's Next Movie With Soumya Sadanandan Begins Today!

Kunchacko Boban has had a jam-packed 2018 so with 4 movies of the actor already having hit the theatres. Well, there are more movies in the pipeline and one among those is the debut, directorial venture of Soumya Sadanandan, which features actress Nimisha Sajayan as the leading lady.

Reports regarding this project had surfaced a couple of months ago. Now, according to the latest reports, this upcoming Kunchacko Boban starrer is all set to begin and the Pooja ceremony of the movie will be held today (April 20, 2018) in Thodupuzha.

Yesterday (April 19, 2018), Kunchacko Boban took to his Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the same. He did send out an invitaion which has been we-designed in a manner resembling a WhatsApp Conversation. It has been mentioned that this upcoming film will be produced under the banner UGM Entertainments.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Kunchacko Boban..

Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast & crew members of the movie. According to the earlier reports that had come in, this upcoming film will be in the lines of a family satire and Kunchacko Boban & Nimisha Sajayan will be seen playing a married couple in the film.

Meanwhile, two movies of Kunchacko Boban are enjoying a good run in the theatres at present. Kuttanadan Marpappa, directed by Sreejith Vijayan and Ramesh Pisharody's Panchavarna Thatha, which also features Jayaram in the lead role have been well-accepted by the Malayalam film audiences.